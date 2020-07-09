1/1
Vernon Byron Geyen Jr.
1958 - 2020
Vernon Byron Geyen, Jr, 61, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1958, to father Vernon Geyen, Sr and mother Madeline Foster Boatmon
Vernon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. As an Evangelist, he found joy in converting others to the Christian faith. He was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed staying busy fully utilizing his skills as a Journeyman Painter. He volunteered his time to support the Lake Charles Chapter of ACORN, a grass-roots organization that advocates for equal rights of black people. He loved taking long road trips with family and friends. He was an all-around lovable and caring man of God!
Vernon is preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Foster Boatmon; maternal grandparents, Austin, and Madeline Foster; paternal grandmother, Mildred Geyen; two brothers, Tommy and Robert (Bobby) Geyen and his Mother-in-law Mable Jack.
He leaves to cherish his loving wife Barbara "Jane" Geyen; one daughter, Felicia Jack; two sons, Vernon III and Phillip Geyen; two grandsons, Darrell, and Dedric Green; father, Veron Geyen, Sr.; two brothers, Darryl (Bridgett) Geyen and Michael (Stephanie) Geyen; two sisters, Kemberly Foster and Vanessa Reliford; in-laws, Brenda (Willie) Nelson, Terry (Wilson) Trent, Audrey Jack, Sandra Jack, Clyde (Marie) Jack, Lynwood (Angelic) Jack, Rufus Daigle and
a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Vernon's funeral service will be held at Fondel Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fondel Memorial Chapel
814 6th Avenue
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-5368
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

