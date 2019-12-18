Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brushy Creek Baptist Church
125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Road
Bancroft, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Brushy Creek Baptist Church
125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Road
Bancroft, LA
Vernon C. Smith Obituary
Vernon C. Smith, a resident of Starks, La., was born on Jan. 27, 1939, in Shelbyville, Texas, and passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 80.
He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Fontenot and husband, Lewis of DeQuincy and Lorrie Tobey and husband, Darrel of Hamshire, Texas; three grandchildren, Raven Shoemake, Chance Shoemake and Josie Hussey, and one great-grandson, Archer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Barrow Smith; parents, Irby Clyde Smith and Mozelle Clark Smith; two brothers, Marvin Smith and Kenneth Smith; and one sister, Ruth Hodges.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 125 Brushy Creek Cemetery Road, Bancroft, La., and the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Streams officiating. Interment to follow at Barrow Cemetery, Fields, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 18, 2019
