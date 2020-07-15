1/1
Veronica Margaret Mary LaBauve
1934 - 2020
Veronica Margaret Mary LaBauve, 85, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born to her late parents, Raymond and Veronica Collins on Sept. 22, 1934, in Hazleton, Pa. Veronica and her husband, Bobby LaBauve, were married for 61 years. Together they owned and operated LaBauve Jewelers for 23 years, and were members of the National Jewelry Association. She was a member of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana. Veronica was an avid Classic movie fan and enjoyed traveling the Country. She loved to work crossword puzzles, gardening, golfing and had an incredible vocabulary. Her biggest love was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Gregory LaBauve of Lake Charles; two daughters, Shari Farrell and husband Patrick of Spring, Texas, Krista Brown and husband Scott of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, James Collins and wife Pat of Brenham, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brittany LaBauve, Michelle Webb, Mark Azar, Michael Azar, Peter Farrell, Ashton Swann, Blaine Brown and Robyn Brown; along with 11 great-grandchildren, Sebastian Stewart, Quenton Stewart, Evangeline Ragusa, Aspen Ragusa, Cypress Webb, Lark Webb, Lynnkinn Azar, Blayden Azar, Luke Swann, Easton Azar and Jake Azar.
Veronica was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Joe LaBauve; along with her parents.
Service will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Glenn George officiating. Visitation will begin on Thursday, starting at noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
