Vicky "Jill" Thibodeaux, 75, of Longville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home in Longville, La. Jill was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Ponca City, Okla., to Leroy and Vivian Howard Scovill. Her visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, June 25, from 9 a.m. until time of service at Squyres United Methodist Church in Ragley. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Squyres UMC. Interment will be at Squyres-Risinger Memorial Park. The Rev. Lindsey Sirman will officiate.

Jill is survived by her six children, Wendy Manuel and husband Darrin of Longville, Derick Thibodeaux and wife Mena of Longville, Parish Thibodeaux and wife Melissa of Moss Bluff, Tara Smith of Evans, Ryan Thibodeaux of Longville, and Tandi Henry and husband John of Ragley; 21 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Chester Ray Thibodeaux and wife Margie of Glenpool, Okla.; and three nieces.

Jill was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Philip H. Thibodeaux;, her parents, Leroy and Vivian Scovill; and son-in-law, Brandon Smith.

During their years together, Philip and Jill, also known as Philip's "Magnolia Blossom" had many adventures. They owned and operated the Parkway Cafe in DeQuincy in the 1970s and opened their family business, Thib's Pecan House in Longville in 1976. Jill's true passion was antiques and in the early 1990s she co-owned with her dear friend, Anita Webb, the Sweet Buy & Buy antique shop in Longville. Although she had many accomplishments in her life, the one Jill was most proud of was her years as a math teacher at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School and special education teacher at South Beauregard High School. She treated each of her students as her own and was an advocate for them. Jill's hobbies were antique and garage sale shopping as well as working in her beautiful flower beds.

Jill was a graduate of McNeese Junior College and Sulphur High School. She was a founding member of Squyres United Methodist Church in Ragley and during the 1980's opened a daycare at Squyres to serve the South Beauregard Community.

