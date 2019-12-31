|
|
Victor B. Batchelor, 87, passed away in a local hospital on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Victor was born on May 10, 1932, in Greensboro, N.C. He served his country honorable in the Air Force for four years and later worked in Petrochemical Industry for many years. He played for four years in Minor League Baseball and enjoyed Community Softball. Mr. Batchelor was a Sunday School teacher and deacon at First Baptist Church in Moss Bluff. He was a generous, kind man, loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jean Batchelor; children, Tammy Maddox (Russell), Lee Bellon (Staci) and Tracey Bellon Veillon; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.
Funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Steve Bennett and Bro. Bill Saxby officiating. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park following the service. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday until time of service at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Dec. 31, 2019