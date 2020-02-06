Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Victor Cormier
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Victor M. "Doc" Cormier


1963 - 2020
Victor M. "Doc" Cormier Obituary
Victor M. Cormier "Doc" passed away at his residence on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1963 in Lake Charles, La. to Nelson and Roberta Cormier.
Doc, as he was known, enjoyed fishing and cooking. He also enjoyed working on cars and worked at HD Truck & Tractor, LLC for many years as a mechanic and truck driver.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; children, Tina Marie Groothoff, Victoria A. Cormier, Victoria L. Cormier (Kyler), Justin Cormier, Jacob Cormier, Blu' Nicole Cormier; eight grandchildren; sisters, Linda Cormier and Lynette Pitre (Martin); brothers, Wade Cormier (Jennifer) and Timothy Cormier (Belinda); uncles, Thomas Cormier (Ezola) and Charles Predium Sr. (Sandra); aunts, Priscilla Gladys Anderson and Patricia Ned (Jimmy); as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Paul Cormier and Nelson Carroll.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Maffie Prejean will officiate. Burial will take place in Combre Memorial Park following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2020
