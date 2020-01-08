|
Vida Mae Miller, age 87, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, with her loving daughter, Roxana by her side. Vida was born on March 20, 1932, in Iota, La., to Lonas and Bridgett (Andrepont) Miller.
Vida was a longtime member of Our Ladies of LaSalette, taught CCD, and involved with the CYO. She loved visiting her family and friends. Vida loved to play dominos, was very competitive, and loved it when the girls beat the guys. In their younger years, she and her husband enjoyed camping with family in Longville Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonas Miller and Bridgett Andrepont Miller; two sisters, Mary Curtis Miller and Dorothy Miller Bergeaux; and a great-granddaughter, Annemarie Grace Alberts.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 70+ years, Jessie L Miller of Sulphur, La.; four children, Dale Miller (Judy Sonnier) of Merryville, La., Jimmie L Miller (Debbie Bellon) of Youngsville, La., Roxana Miller Jean (Gordon) of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Jane Miller Soileau (Lannis) of Lake Charles, La.; nine grandchildren, Brian Miller (Amanda), Selena Wells Cooley (Cary), Clint Miller (Stephanie), Kay Miller Broussard (Cale), Shannon Thibodeaux Alberts (Steve), Jenna Broussard Bonin (James), Brandon Meche (Ashley), Amanda Meche Richard (Michael), Justin Meche (Victoria); two step-grandchildren whom she loved like her own, Marshall Jean (Ashley) and Melisse Jean, also an additional nine grandsons from the Soileau family; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel with a Rosary held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur. The Rev. Matthew Cormier will officiate. Pallbearers will be Brian Miller, Clint Miller, Brandon Meche, Justin Meche, MSgt James P Bonin, Cary Cooley and Cale Broussard. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 8, 2020