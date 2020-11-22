Vincent Benay Moore Sr., born Oct. 18, 1960 and on Nov. 16, 2020 he gained his Angel wings.

Vincent proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corp. and was a W.O. Boston graduate. Vince was an athlete and an avid sports fan. He loved to watch his football and basketball on TV. His family moved from Iowa to Lake Charles as a child. He was an instant star athlete in basketball and baseball. He made many friends along the way, as he never met a stranger. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He has many friends and family that will miss him greatly.

He leaves to cherish is loving memories: his loving mother; Ernestine Lambert Moore, his daughter; Catherine Moore, his sons; Vincent Benay Moore Jr. and Christopher Miller. His sister; Juanetta Moore Lockett, grandsons; Hayden and Kash, his many nephews and nieces as well as his cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father; Lloyd Anthony Moore, his sister; Clara Beth Moore Thomas, and brother-in-law; Joe Thomas

The services will be at Fondel Funeral home at a later date.

