Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Vincent D. "Tootie" Serice

Vincent D. "Tootie" Serice Obituary
SULPHUR - Vincent D. "Tootie" Serice, 70, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in a local hospice.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Tootie enjoyed playing the steel guitar and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Misty Taylor and husband, Melvin, and Noel Serice and wife, Megan, all of Sulphur; his brother, Randall J. Serice of Lake Charles; and his grandson, Camden Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Serice and Hazel Little Serice; and siblings, Gary N. Serice and Cheryl A. Vaussine.
A Celebration of Tootie's Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2019
