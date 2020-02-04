|
IOWA – Vinenalla "Vi" M. (Fontenot) Guinn, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in a local care facility.
Vi worked at Western Heights Elementary in maintenance and in the cafeteria. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Her giving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Deborah "Debbie" Foreman (Mike); Homer E. "Buddy" Guinn, Jr.; Mary Farque (Olen) and Donald Guinn (Denise); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Jane Roberts.
She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Homer Guinn, Sr., and son, Richard Guinn, and 3 siblings.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020