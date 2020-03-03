|
Viola Matte Wisby, 88, of Moss Bluff, passed away at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Wisby was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Big Lake and was raised in Grand Lake where she was Valedictorian at Grand Lake High School. After getting married, she moved to Lake Charles where she resided until moving to Moss Bluff 25 years ago. While living in Lake Charles she belonged the Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church parish where she was a Catholic Daughter and was most recently a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff.
Her favorite pastimes include making porcelain dolls, china painting, playing Mexican Train Dominoes and working in her flower beds.
Those left to cherish her memory are six children, Ron Wisby (Debbie) of Vinton, Karen Pickett of Lufkin, Texas, David Wisby (Susan) of Tulsa, Okla., Myra Wheat (Don) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Mary Beth Matte (Steve) of Lake Charles, and Dawn Willis (Al) of Lake Charles; four siblings, Alice Guidry (Ewell) of Lake Charles, Ervin Matte of Lake Charles, Theodore "Yeo" Matte of Lake Charles, and Elda Richard of Nederland, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Wisby; parents, Eva and Lorenza Matte; grandsons, Jacob Landry and Jason Petitjean; great-great-grandson, Blake Petitjean; and four siblings, Lillie Mae Cradeur, Estelle Thibodeaux, Lillian Tryon and Dalton Matte.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 3, 2020