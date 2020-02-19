Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929

Viola West


1924 - 2020
Viola West Obituary
Viola West, age 95, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Viola was born July 7, 1924, to Ernest Dartez and Anita Hanks Dartez.
Viola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a very giving heart and would never expect anything in return. She was the owner of Kountry Kitchen Café in Moss Bluff, La., where you could get the best hamburgers in the world. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and playing BINGO. Viola's passion was spending time with her grandchildren.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Clarence West; brother, Pete Dartez; sisters, Emily Alleman, Eula Duplantis, Joyce Northup and Patsy Quebodeaux.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dona and husband Johnny Dubard of Gillis, La.; sons, Dean and wife Pat West, and Dale West both of Moss Bluff, La.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Dartez; sister, Peggy Rosseau.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from the hours of 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. and will resume the following day at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020
