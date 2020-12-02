Violet Lorie Yvonne Savant Miller Ardoin, 82, of Westlake, LA, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a Jonesboro nursing center.

Mrs. Ardoin was born May 24, 1938 in Fenton, LA and was a longtime resident of Westlake. She worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for twenty-five years, as the cafeteria worker for Westwood Elementary School and LaGrange Junior High, and as the cafeteria manager for S. P. Arnett in Westlake. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church and the CFMA (Cajun French Music Association). Mrs. Ardoin loved to travel and enjoyed gardening and flowers, and always held a special place in her heart for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and will be remembered as a great cook and for the time she spent with her grandchildren watching movies.

Mrs. Ardoin is survived by her; daughters, Lynn Newman and husband Dennis of Lake Charles, Violet "Kitty" Lamberth and husband Randy of Ragley, and Rebecca Conner and husband Gary of Conroe, TX; brothers, Victor Savant and wife Carol of Elton, LA and Anthony Savant of Kinder, LA; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, William Ray Miller; second husband, Milton J. Ardoin; parents, Octave and Lillie Savant; sisters, Marguerite Barnes and Una Richard and her best friend, Wanda Joyce Fontenot.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Jenesh Joseph will officiate. Private burial will be in Westlake Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

