Violet Savant Miller Ardoin
1938 - 2020
Violet Lorie Yvonne Savant Miller Ardoin, 82, of Westlake, LA, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a Jonesboro nursing center.
Mrs. Ardoin was born May 24, 1938 in Fenton, LA and was a longtime resident of Westlake. She worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for twenty-five years, as the cafeteria worker for Westwood Elementary School and LaGrange Junior High, and as the cafeteria manager for S. P. Arnett in Westlake. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church and the CFMA (Cajun French Music Association). Mrs. Ardoin loved to travel and enjoyed gardening and flowers, and always held a special place in her heart for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and will be remembered as a great cook and for the time she spent with her grandchildren watching movies.
Mrs. Ardoin is survived by her; daughters, Lynn Newman and husband Dennis of Lake Charles, Violet "Kitty" Lamberth and husband Randy of Ragley, and Rebecca Conner and husband Gary of Conroe, TX; brothers, Victor Savant and wife Carol of Elton, LA and Anthony Savant of Kinder, LA; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, William Ray Miller; second husband, Milton J. Ardoin; parents, Octave and Lillie Savant; sisters, Marguerite Barnes and Una Richard and her best friend, Wanda Joyce Fontenot.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Jenesh Joseph will officiate. Private burial will be in Westlake Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.

Published in American Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 1, 2020
My prayers are with her family and friends. God Bless you all
Lea LeJeune
Friend
November 30, 2020
We will always remember you in nothing but fond memories. I enjoyed every single cup of coffee and talk we had. Thank you for always accepting me and the kids into your lives over all the years. You will be greatly missed.
Angelina LeJeune
Grandchild
November 30, 2020
Lynn, Kitty and Becky. I was so sorry the see the Vi has pasted away. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of the joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I tried many times to get in touch with her but after covid I could never get a call through to her. She was in my prayers always. We had so many, many good times together. I will never forget her.
Nancy Tucker
Friend
November 30, 2020
Vi ,you will be greatly missed ! May Angels surround you.I'll remember the good times we had.
JUANITA Arabie
Friend
