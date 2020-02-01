|
|
Jan. 19, 1930-Feb. 1, 2020
Mrs. Virgie Lee Barzare, 90, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Survivors; two sons, John "Buck" Barzare and wife Sarah of Lufkin, Texas, Emette Barzare and wife Rena of Kinder; one daughter, Vonita Lafargue and husband Douglas of Westlake; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Oak Cemetery. Visitation will begin Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 2, 2020