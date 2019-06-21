Virgil Lee Chester Sr., 86, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Virgil has resided in Vinton for over 70 years and was a Boilermaker with Local 587 working as a ship builder for Livingston and Bethlehem Steel retiring in 1998. He loved doing anything outdoors, including cutting grass, gardening, fishing and working with his horses. Virgil had a spunky personality and loved telling jokes or stories to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Virgil Lee Chester Jr. and wife Perri Dee of Vinton, Charlotte Ann Vice and husband C.J. of Trinity, Texas, and Becky Vice of Vinton; two sisters, Virginia Carter of Calhoun, La., and Margie Kinsley of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Olin Chester of Vinton; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his companion, Billie Croker of Vinton.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Chester; two daughters, Sheila Marie Windsted and Ramona Kay Richard; grandson, Virgil Lee Chester III; granddaughter, Jessica Faye Richard; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Chester; two brothers, J.W. Chester and Lavergne Chester; and his parents, J.J. and Willie Chester.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in Crossroads Baptist Church of Vinton. The Rev. Rob Tibbitts will officiate. Burial will follow in Niblett's Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton Friday, 4 - 9 p.m. and resume at 8 a.m. Saturday in Crossroads Baptist Church.