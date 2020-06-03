Virgil Wade Doré
Virgil Wade Dore, 70, of DeRidder, died on May 31, 2020, in a Lafayette hospital.
Wade was born in Lake Charles, La., to Virgil and Ethel Doré. Wade enjoyed hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. He enjoyed working with his son on various vehicles enjoying the time spent together. Wade also enjoyed watching his two favorite teams the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Astro's.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra Doré of Deridder, La.; two children, Nicole Maria Rogers and husband Bobby of DeRidder, La., and Eric Wade Doré and wife Belinda of Sulphur, La.; five grandchildren, Silver Trahan, Shawn Brack, Ryleigh Doré, Anthony Sanchez and Hannah Sanchez; one great-grandchild, Jude Trahan; and one half brother, Wayne Doré and wife Dena of Lake Charles, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
