Virginia Ann "Jenny" Dunn, 69, of Vinton, La., won her battle with Pancreatic Cancer Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by her husband, sister, daughter and two granddaughters. Virginia was born Nov. 6, 1949.
Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Marie Courville, and sister, Cindy Sue Monceaux Ackley.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Robert Ray Dunn; four children: daughter, Lanael Collins and husband, Clint, son, Thomas Travis and wife, Tammy, daughter, Calethea Ulmer, and daughter, Donella Berry and husband, Chad; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Monceaux Sr. and wife, Mary; three sisters, Linda Courmier and husband, PeeWee, Royce McNeal and Pattie Bataineh; and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as many God children.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, and will resume at 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Vinton, La. Rev. Don Snider will officiate. Burial will follow in Nibletts Bluff Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019