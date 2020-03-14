|
|
Virginia Ann Turner, 87, of Lake Charles, La, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1932, to Dayton and Lucille Ball in Monroe, La, but Alexandria was where she called home. She graduated from Bolton High School in 1950 and was proud to say that she never missed a day of school. She continued her education at Northwestern State University, majoring in Elementary Education. After graduating with her Bachelor's Degree, she began her career in Sulphur, Louisiana in 1953 at Southside Elementary.
She was strong in her faith and while attending church had the opportunity to hear future husband and tenor soloist, Jep Turner, Jr. perform. They wed on August 20, 1955, and made Lake Charles their home. Virginia and Jep were hard workers, faithful and selfless enjoying several years of married bliss before embarking on parenthood. They adopted three children before having their fourth child. While the children were young, Virginia spent her time being a dedicated wife and mother and treated her family to their favorite southern meals. Her chicken and dumplings were a family favorite that her children have yet to replicate. Virginia eventually returned to school and received her Master's Degree in Education. She continued to teach elementary school for 33 years. She was also a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Charles after joining in 1960 and served in the children's department for over 55 years.
She thrived on being active, staying busy and loved helping others. Virginia became a member of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2003 and served as Vice Regent, Chapter Regent and Treasurer of the Louisiana Bayou Chapter. She was honored with the NSDAR Excellence in Community Service award in 2014 for her volunteer work with the Auxiliary of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Upon her retirement from teaching, she became a dedicated volunteer with the Women's Auxiliary accumulating over 19,000 hours in her 15 years of service. She was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year in 2012 for her humanitarian effort and service. The "Pink Ladies" and the hospital staff were more than her friends, they were her second family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jep, her brother Sonny and her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Scott (Mary) Turner and Sheryl (Rick) Crador of Lake Charles; Susan (Chris) Titterington of Houston, Tx and Steven (Bridget) Turner of Powder Springs, Ga; her grandchildren; Haleigh Turner, Tyler Turner (fiancé Katelyn Hoffpauir), Evan (Shawnie) Crador, Madelyn Crador (fiancé Zac Courville), Annie Titterington, Sophie Titterington, Hannah Turner and Joshua Turner; three great-grandchildren; Marleigh, Jason and Elliott.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Louisiana, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. and will be officiated by Dr. Johnny Dammon, Sr. of First Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.
In keeping with her caring nature, the family invites you to make donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020