Virginia Elizabeth "Mama Gin" Armentor, 88, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in a local care center.
She was a native of Wytheville, Va., and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 72 years. She was a member of Harvestime Worship Center in Sulphur (now LifePoint Pentecostal Church). In earlier years she was an active bowler, competing with the Firestone Bowling League and formed the Bantam Bowling League, which won the City Championship. Mama Gin had a special place in her heart for children and was blessed to have cared for so many through the years.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Armentor and wife Doris of Moss Bluff, Tim Armentor and wife Vicki of Katy, Texas, and Raymond "Coon" Armentor of Carlyss; her daughters, Deborah Gayle and husband Paul of Carlyss, and Elnette Tolbert and husband Michael of Sulphur; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge "Pee Wee" Armentor; her son, Eldridge "Ricky" Armentor; her parents, Charles McFarland and Frances Bell Wilson Hill; and her siblings, Mary Trout, Charles "Mac" McFarland and Lorenzo "Ranzy" McFarland.
A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in American Press on Oct. 29, 2019