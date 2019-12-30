Home

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Virginia Leona Koonce

Virginia Leona Koonce Obituary
SULPHUR – Virginia Leona Koonce, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born in Welsh and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 60 years. Virginia worked at High Hope Nursing Home for several years before going to work as an Assistant Manager at EZ Mart on Houston River Road. She enjoyed going out to eat and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Mike Koonce and wife, Wendy, John Koonce, Howard Koonce and wife, Rachel, and Melissa Brooks and husband, Rickie, all of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Heather Koonce, Krista Koonce and fiancé, Jared Guilbeau, Laken Koonce, Magen Reed and husband, Whitley, Brett Koonce and wife, Kourtney, Casey Brooks, Becca Perrodin and husband, Blake, Jason Koonce, and Tyler Koonce; seven great-grandchildren; her special friend, Herman Meaux of Sulphur; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby T. Koonce; a grandson, Christopher Brooks; her siblings, John Chargois Jr, C.L. Chargois Sr, J.E. Chargois, Elizabeth Spiller, Irene Munson, Hazel Magnolia, Viola Grasso, and Jackie Chargois; and her parents, Metha and John Chargois Sr.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Monday and from _ a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 30, 2019
