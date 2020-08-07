1/1
Virginia N. Smith
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia N. Smith, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Virginia was born April 30, 1937, to Albert Smith and Lucille Lanier Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert "Bobby" Smith and wife Vicky of Cypress, Texas; two daughters, Donna Oliver and husband Shawn of Moss Bluff, and Susan Duplechan and husband Gardy of DeRidder; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Tommy "Albert" Smith and Eliza of North Carolina; and one sister, Edna Carol Lambert and Neal of Gulfport, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Lanier Smith; her husband, William Kimbrell Smith; two sons, James "Jimmy" Paul Smith and Steven Wayne Smith; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens. Neal Lambert will Officiate at the Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved