Virginia N. Smith, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Virginia was born April 30, 1937, to Albert Smith and Lucille Lanier Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert "Bobby" Smith and wife Vicky of Cypress, Texas; two daughters, Donna Oliver and husband Shawn of Moss Bluff, and Susan Duplechan and husband Gardy of DeRidder; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Tommy "Albert" Smith and Eliza of North Carolina; and one sister, Edna Carol Lambert and Neal of Gulfport, Miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Lanier Smith; her husband, William Kimbrell Smith; two sons, James "Jimmy" Paul Smith and Steven Wayne Smith; and one great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens. Neal Lambert will Officiate at the Services.

