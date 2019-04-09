Vivian F. Scarborough, 75, of DeRidder, La., entered into rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in DeRidder, La. Vivian, the daughter of George Riley and Vida (Bass) Shafer, was born on May 5, 1943, in Rosepine, La.

Visitation will begin Monday, April 8, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April, 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La., with Franklin Moses officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis Cemetery, DeRidder, La.

Vivian was loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a graduate of DeRidder High School and a member of Beta Sigma PI, women sorority. She married William H. "Bill" Scarborough in 1960, as a military spouse for 20 years. She traveled the world with her husband while he served in the U.S. Navy; they returned to DeRidder in 1981 when he retired. Formerly employed by Ben Franklin as store manager until closing, she then managed Kmart in DeRidder. She later served as night manager at the War Memorial Civic Center. Following that she was a representative for Hallmark at DeRidder Walmart, while serving as manager of Lewis Motors of DeRidder.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lesia Casanovas and husband James of DeRidder, La., Brenda Lee and husband Glenn of DeRidder, La.; brother, Elmo Shafer of DeRidder, La.; sisters, Georgia Burnett and husband Jeff of Baton Rouge, La., Jo Etta Richardson of DeRidder, La.; sister-in-law, Barbara Bond of DeRidder, La.; three grandchildren, Danielle Hanchey and husband Collin, Anthony Lee and William Perkins, all of DeRidder, La.; and numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Bill" Scarborough; parents, George and Vida Shafer; brothers, Robert, Harold, Leo and Jiles Shafer; sisters, Thelma Lewis and Sandra Moses. Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary