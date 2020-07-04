Vivian Marie Wesselman Turner passed away quietly at a local assisted living home on June 30, 2020.

Vivian was born on Sept. 1, 1929, in Missouri, and lived most of her younger years in Salisbury, Mo. Her family moved to a farm in Palacios, Texas, where she lived until she attended a college near Ft. Worth, Texas, on a scholarship. Shortly after the birth of her 2nd child, her husband was transferred to Beaumont, Texas. In 1962 her family was transferred again to the Lake Charles area where she lived in Westlake for approximately 35 years. She worked at Sears Department store, H&R Block, and had her own tax preparation business for a while. She then relocated to Austin, Texas, to help her sisters care for her aging mother. In 2008 she moved back to Lake Charles to be closer to her children still living in the area or nearby. She married Cecil Wayne Turner and together they had 9 children.

She was active in many community and church organizations over the years. Some of her accomplishments were: transportation for and attendance at most of her children's various activities, Ladies Altar Society at St. John Bosco in Westlake, served as an Ecclesial Minister in Austin, served as a widowed persons guide both for the Widowed Persons Organization and at her church, was a regional representative of AARP in Austin, formed a single widowed person dance club for the Senior Center near her home in Austin, she played dominos at OLQH and the Christus Senior Center and too many others to list. She loved to travel and has been all over the world as well as the US.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard John Wesselmann and Irene Frances McAvan Wesselman; a brother, John Bernard; a sister, Patricia Berniece Briggs; her husband, Cecil Wayne Turner; two sons, Robert Lee and Steven Jerome.

She is survived by 7 of her 9 children, Leonard Thomas, Barbara Jean, Christopher Wayne, James Allen, Linda Kathleen, Daniel Patrick and Anne Marie; and blessed with 7 grandchildren, Patrick, Kelly, and Allison Turner, Brian and Kayla Venable, Natalie and Sarah Turner; and blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Cade and Henry Dement, and Maggie Turner. She is also survived by her siblings: Sister Jean Ann of the Sisters of Charity, Roy Lee, Donald Eugene and Robert Wayne.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Due to Covid-19, facial masks are required and social distancing are required of all attendees not in a family group. There will be no graveside service at this time. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

