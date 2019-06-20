Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Vivian Powell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Vivian Ray Powell, 91, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
She was born on March 25, 1928, to Kirby and Minerva Brown in Orange, Texas.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her number one priority was making sure that her family was happy. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed attending church and listening to the Gaithers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, James Ray Powell of Moss Bluff, La., Tommy Dwayne Powell of Moss Bluff, La., and Patricia Hebert of Westlake, La.; as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Powell; parents; two sisters; and four brothers.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Bill Saxby will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on June 20, 2019
