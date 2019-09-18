Home

Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
1942 - 2019
Volly Lynn Bourge Obituary
Volly Lynn Bourge, 77, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in a local hospital.
He was born and raised in Vinton. Volly was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, retiring after 20 years of service, and then retired from the United States Postal Service also after 20 years. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #9854 in Vinton. He enjoyed gardening, exercising, and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Meribeth Bourge of Vinton; his children, Ann Ellender and husband Raymond Ellender II of Sulphur, and Jeffery Bourge of Lake Charles; his sisters, Betty Gaudet and husband Curtis of Vinton, and Clara Williams of Groves, Texas; and four grandchildren, Ivy Lynn Dugas, Gavin A. Dugas, Lily Ann Ellender and Ryan Steele Bourge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Anne Laughlin Edwards.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Bobby Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Tunnel To Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 (tunnel2towers.org).
Published in American Press on Sept. 18, 2019
