Vurtis Rollen "Pop" Miller
1934 - 2020
IOWA – Vurtis Rollen "Pop" Miller, born March 4, 1934, son of the late Claude and Theresa (Hebert) Miller, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 86.
Pop attended Lacassine High School and was baptized at Woodlawn Baptist Church. He served in the U. S. Army and was a rice, soybean and cattle farmer in the Woodlawn area. Cooking and French music were also some of his favorite things. He was very committed and nurturing to his entire family, including many nieces and nephews and always made sure they were well taken care of.
Pop is survived by his children, Chris Miller (Avonna); Anne Miller; Julie Webb (Kevin); siblings, Nolan Miller (Shirley); Delores "Dee" Hagan; mother of his children, Catherine Cox; grandchildren, Caressa Miller Deramus (Jon); Colten Miller; Camryn Miller Clements (Taylor); Candace Miller Fry (Jack); Sofia Melville; Ava Melville; Caroline Webb and Max Webb. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilton; J. C.; Donald; Otis; Ellen Mae Miller; Elaine Guthrey and Jeanette Perrin.
Services are in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Louviere officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation is Monday in the funeral home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Published in American Press on May 31, 2020.
