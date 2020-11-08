W. H. McCurley "Bill" left this earth and joined his wife Virginia and a host of family and friends in Heaven on the morning of Sept. 8, 2020, while evacuated from Hurricane Laura at his Grandson's home in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Born to W. H. Sr and Alice Gisch McCurley on Feb. 17,1929 in Beaumont, Texas. The family moved to Lake Charles in 1944 and to Sulphur in 1945. Bill graduated from Sulphur High School in 1946 and attended McNeese College from 1946 to 1948. He joined Cities Service (Citgo) in 1949 as an operator. During this time, from 1948-1954 he also served in the Louisiana National Guard and was discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. In 1956 he was employed by First Federal Saving and Loan Association (now First Federal Bank of Louisiana) as the manager of its first Branch Office in Sulphur, Louisiana. He retired from First Federal in 19191 as a Senior Vice President. While at First Federal, he returned to McNeese State University and obtained his degree in Business Administration in 1972.
He was a resident of Sulphur for 72 years, a resident of Carlyss for 13 years, became a resident of Lake Charles for 11 years before returning to Sulphur in 2019 to live with his daughter and son-in law.
He became a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church in 1945, where he served in various capacities. Three years later he married the love of his life, Virginia, in this church. Later became a member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served as Head of the Financial Committee. In 1992 he became associated with a group of me known as the ROMEOS (Retired Older Men Eating Out) and was still active with this group at the time of his death. He became a member of St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church in Lake Charles where he participated in their choir and "The Seekers" Sunday School Class. Upon returning to Sulphur he once again returned to Henning Memorial Methodist Church.
He served on the Board of Directors of Bayou Oaks Country Club for many years and was actively engaged with the activities of the Krewe de la Noblesse serving as treasure for nine years.
He and Virginia traveled to all 50 states of the United States, Canada, and Panama.
They enjoyed playing in couples golf tournaments, being score keepers for the Senior PGA Tour, The Emerald Coast Classic in Pensacola, Florida for many years. They also enjoyed playing bridge, attending Astros Baseball Games and were avid followers of the McNeese football team.
He is survived by his daughter, Jolyn Derouen (Craig) of Sulphur and three grandsons, Cody Derouen (Brandi) of Nacogdoches, Texas, Seth McCurley and Steffon McCurley.
Bill donated his body to science at LSU. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Henning Memorial Methodist Church Family Life Center in Sulphur, La.
Memorials may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
and to Henning Memorial United Methodist Church.