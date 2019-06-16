Waldean Mae "Dean" Broussard, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Charles, La., on June 13, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with lung cancer. She fought the illness with courage in spite of a serious heart condition and other health issues. She was strengthened by her deep Catholic faith, which enabled her to maintain a positive attitude and live each day to the fullest with joy. At the time of death, she was surrounded by family.

Dean was born March 21, 1931, to Earnest and Ouida Broussard in New Iberia, La., where she was raised and attended school. It was there that she met and married Harvey Louis Broussard. They raised four children and enjoyed 67 years of marriage, prior to his death in 2014.

Dean was a loving and generous daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin. Her maternal instincts were developed at an early age while helping her brother's wives in caring for her nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, she continued to express her love for not only them, but also their children and grandchildren by maintaining close relationships with all of them. She was a devoted caregiver to not only her husband, who suffered a disabling stroke at an early age, but also to anyone and everyone who needed care, assistance or a ride to church or to doctor visits. She was a selfless giver.

In addition to being a homemaker, she also served on several Catholic Church committees in the various places they lived. Most recently, she served as President of the Service Group for Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church of which she was a devout member. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and traveling. She had a devotion to praying the rosary daily.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Claude Broussard (Anne) and Edward Broussard (Queever); as well as her brother-in-law, Jerome Broussard (Betty); and sister-in-law, Beverly Broussard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ellen Claire Broussard, David Harold Broussard Sr., Robert Louis Broussard and Janine Marie Falgoust; grandchildren, David Harold Broussard Jr., Jeremy Raoul Broussard (Leah) and Julia Marie Falgoust; great-grandchildren, Riley Matthew Broussard and August Blu Broussard; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Nathan Long. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with a rosary at 6 p.m.

Any desired donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Lake Charles, La.

Our family expresses deep appreciation for the care she received from her doctors, their nurses and staff; as well as the doctors and nurses at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, Heart of Hospice and her sitters. Published in American Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary