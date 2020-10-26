Waldine Robertson Guillott, 84, of DeQuincy, passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. She was born to her late parents, Ronald and Alna Chiasson on Feb. 26, 1936 in Edgerly, La. She received her Bachelors of Education from Louisiana College where she was a part of Alpha Phi and Kappa Delta Phi. Waldine taught at Hyatt High School, Starks Middle School, and finally at DeQuincy Elementary, where she retired. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in DeQuincy where she was a church hostess for many years, choir member, and played the handbells. Waldine also taught Sunday School in various churches through the years. She also was a member of the DeQuincy Study Club.

She was known in the community as a wonderful cook and hostess, and even authored a cookbook. She was an artist in watercolor and taught lessons to many in the community. Waldine was also enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her home. Her other love was teaching children. Most of all, she loved her family, and was devoted to her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Guillott and wife Cheryl of Westlake; one daughter, Tina LeBleu of DeQuincy; one brother, Elray Robertson and wife Gayla of Sulphur; five grandchildren, Stann LeBleu, Brandon LeBleu, Kyle Guillott, Kaley Guillott Ortiz, and Sharla Cortinas; along with her great grandchildren.

Waldine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Leonard C. Guillott; one son, James Guillott; one sister, Irene Walton; along with her brother, Gerald Robertson.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church in DeQuincy on Tuesday, Oct. 27 2020, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery (Antioch) in Edgerly.

Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

