Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
Wallace Gerald Berwik


1919 - 2019
Wallace Gerald Berwick, born in Orange, Texas, on Oct. 14, 1919, entered into enteral rest Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 100.
Wallace enlisted in the U. S. Army April 8, 1942, and served honorably as a technician until Dec. 6, 1945. He worked for Devall Towing and retired after 35 years. Wallace was an active member of the DAV, VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Cajun French Music Association and the AARP. He participated in the Sr. Olympics. He loved fishing, playing bingo and Pokeno. Wallace was known for his kind spirit and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a faithful member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry.
Survivors are his wife, Louise Berwick; son, Darrell Callahan; step-children, Sheila Veillon (Mark); Ronald Shuff (Barbara); niece, Sissy LaBove Montet; nephew, John LaBove; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara (Michell) Berwick; wife, Velta Broussard Berwick; son, Gerald Berwick; daughter-in-law, Betty Berwick; siblings, Archie, William and Beatrice Berwick; Henry Jo Berwick LaBove.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry. The Rev. Arvind Minz, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019
