Walter Joseph Joubert Jr., 82, died on Dec. 12, 2019 in Lake Charles, La.
Walter Joseph Joubert Jr. "Donnie" was born on Aug. 20, 1937 in Sunset, La., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter (Anna) Joubert Sr. He later met and married Julia Bellow. Walter was raised in Sunset, La. where he worked with his father as a Sharecropper. At a young age, he married his young wife Julia of 60 years. They lived and raised seven children in Lake Charles, La. He worked as a laborer at Local 207 for many years until his retirement. He was a devoted member of Saint Henry Catholic Church where he was involved in many church organizations such as Altar Society, Knights of Columbus 5022, Knights of Peter Claver Council 168, and many more. His hobbies were cooking, gardening, small engine repair, and spending time with his family and friends.
"Donnie" leaves to cherish his children, Gary (Stephanie) Joubert, Retel Joubert, Stephanie (James) Simon, Walter (Delores) Joubert III, Pamela (Earl) Deruso, Greer Joubert, and Audrieun Joubert, 19 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren. "Donnie" had five God-children Johnny Thibodeaux, Jennifer Fontenot, LaTasha Bellow, Randrick Joubert, and Wendall Walker; and five sisters, Helen Landor, Joyce Thibodeaux, Theresa Nagin, Bernita Joubert, and Bernice Joubert. "Donnie" was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Walter (Anna) Joubert; wife, Julia Joubert; daughter, Gayla Joubert; and his four brothers, Curly, Martin, Retell, and Harry Joubert; and two sisters, Hazel Teal and Hilda Green.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will be Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared at www.combrefuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019