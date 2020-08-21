Walter L. Soileau Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and brother in blue, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 62.

Walter was born Sept. 14, 1957, and was the son of the late Walter L. Soileau, Sr. and Irma Sisom Soileau. Walter worked with the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office as a bailiff, drug court officer, misdemeanor probation officer and process server.

"Everyone loved him and he loved everyone." Sheriff Ron Johnson

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Gus and Lorene Soileau; maternal grandmother, Blanche Sisom.

Walter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judith Reed Soileau; children, David Soileau (Britny), Leah Soileau; siblings, Deborah LeBlanc, James Soileau, Mike (Robin) Soileau; Donna (Randall) Morehead, Sherri (Chris) Schexnider; grandchildren, Chaz Winfrey, Drue Winfrey, Ava Soileau, Aubrie Vezinat, Riley, Carson, Nyiah Soileau and 1 on the way, Mason Soileau.

Visitation will begin on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Cursillo rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jeffery Ralston officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Due to restrictions from the State of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards, the gathering capacity will be limited, facial coverings will be required and no food will be allowed.

