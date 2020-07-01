Walter Lee Hall Jr., 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Walter was born on Nov. 9, 1939, in Clover, S.C., to Walter Lee Hall Sr. and Willie Mae Hall. Walter possessed a servant's heart; he served in the U.S. Air Force for 3-1/2 years. After receiving an honorable discharge, he made Lake Charles his home and took employment with Sasol, where he retired after 35 years after a distinguished career as a Maintenance Supervisor.

As a man of faith, he found joy in selflessly helping others, often donating his time and many talents to those in need. He was skilled in carpentry and construction and often volunteered helping the elderly, fixing homes through The Oprah Winfrey Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. In his off time, he enjoyed the excitement found watching his favorite jockeys at Delta Downs Racetrack.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; Mary Lee Hall; and a nephew, Terry Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kenneth (Vanessa) Hall, Mark Hall, Priscilla (Gary) Marshall, Walter (Loyce) Hall III, Tammey (Jonathan) Cook, Anita (Julien) Barker, Walter (Karla) Hall Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memory 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; an aunt, Barbara Jefferies; a brother, Donald Lawrence; his endearing friend of 23 years, Gladys Hardin; and his adopted family, the Barnes.

The family will welcome friends to the New Emmanuel Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. and will be led by the Rev. Roland Mouton with burial to follow at Combre Memorial Park.

