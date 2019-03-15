Walter Lee "Wall Lee" McBride was born March 1, 1935, to the late Walter and Lillian White McBride. He moved from Texas to Louisiana in his early years. He worked in railroad construction for most of his life. He had a passion for hunting and fishing in his younger years. He loved the outdoors and he was an inspiration to people in his community. He was married to the late Evelyn McBride and to this union were ten children. He was a devoted husband and father. He became a member of First Church of God in Christ in the seventies where he was a born again child of God. He was a usher and also president of the usher board for many years until his health failed. He was a deacon and a janitor at the church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn McBride; four of his children, Larry, Walter Wayne, Carolyn, and Wendell McBride; one son-in-law, James Lee Ceril; his parents; and four siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Deborah McBride, Gloria McBride Ceril, Joyce Jones, Edward McBride, Shurman (Celest) McBride, and Patrick McBride; his siblings, Martha Jane (Ray) Ervin, Shirley Steele, Robert Earl (Earlene) McBride, Patricia Van Buren, and Gene Howard (Dorothy) McBride; his legacy continues with twenty seven grandchildren, fifty three great grandchildren, one great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

His funeral will be noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Church of God in Christ, Pastor Clifton E. David. Burial will be in Community Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church. Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019