|
|
JENNINGS - Funeral services for Mr. Walter Leo Domingue, 72, of Jennings will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Jennings United Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Parker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in China Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mr. Domingue will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, and continue until closing at 8 p.m. It will resume at 8 a.m. Monday morning at the church and continue until service time.
Mr. Domingue was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Grand Chenier, La. He worked as a Supervisor in the Oil industry. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Domingue was known for his gentleness, kindness and generosity which he shared with family, friends and neighbors. He was very faithful to St. Jude Children's Research as a Partner in Hope for more than 30 years. He was an avid fan of the Jennings Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He loved cooking and entertaining with his family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Uvonne Bruchhaus Domingue; two daughters, Dawn Domingue (Scotty) Jardell and Harley Domingue, all of Jennings; two sons, Shannon Domingue of Baton Rouge and Cade Domingue of Jennings; three sisters, Mary Thibodeaux of Holmwood, Dorothy (Irvin) Landry and Joyce (Carrol) Landry both of Lake Charles; one brother, Wilfred (Ann) Domingue of Illinois; sister-in-law, Connie Domingue of Welsh; and grandchildren, Nicholas Domingue, Ethan Jardell, Ardyn Jardell and John Wade Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enis and Azelia Duhon Domingue, and a brother, John Domingue.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019