|
|
Funeral service for Walter Leo Fitzenreiter Jr., 93, of Hornbeck, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Hornbeck United Methodist Church with the Rev. Daniel Na and the Rev. Wayne Chance officiating. Burial will follow in the Prewitt's Chapel Cemetery in Hornbeck, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, from noon until time of service at the church.
Walter was born on July 13, 1926, to Walter Leo Fitzenreiter Sr. and Ernestine Louisa Perkins Fitzenreiter, Leo died in his sleep at home early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
He was a 1943 graduate of Reeves High School. Leo served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. After returning home, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University. Leo and his wife Mavis celebrated 65 years of marriage in October 2018.
Leo and Mavis raised their four children in Sulphur, La. At the age 55, he retired from Cities Service as a plant manager, after which he and his wife built their retirement home in Hornbeck. Leo was a member of the Hornbeck United Methodist Church, Chief of the Plainview Volunteer Fire Department, and founder of the Plainview Area Association. Leo was a lifelong gardener and fisherman.
Survived by his wife, Mavis Jones Fitzenreiter of Hornbeck; daughter, Valerie Fitzenreiter of Hornbeck; son, Robert Fitzenreiter and daughter-in-law Sarah of DeQuincy; son, James Fitzenreiter of Many;and daughter, Laura Fitzenreiter LeDoux and son-in-law Anthony LeDoux of Sulphur; grandchildren, Jillian Fitzenreiter, Laurie Chancey, Amanda Dinger, Garren Fitzenreiter, Denis LeDoux and Andrew LeDoux; as well as granddog, T-Bone aka "The Beast"; great-grandchildren, Kian Bonin, Aubrey Bonin, Paisley Bonin, McKenna Bonin, Seth Dinger and Lily Dinger.
Leo was preceded in death by his father, Walter Leo Fitzenreiter Sr.; his mother, Ernestine Louisa Fitzenreiter; and his sister, Ruth Eubanks Smith; his dog, Rattler; his cat, Hobbes; and his granddog, Jazz.
The family offers their sincere appreciation to Kindred Home Health and Hospice of Leesville for as Leo put it, "Making my end days better." We also offer a special thanks to Dr. Kimberly Landrum for treating Leo with love and respect. Thank you to all family and friends for your visits, gifts of food, phone calls, emails and texts.
His love of family was boundless. His wife and children were his greatest treasures. To know Leo was to know a man of honor, respect and dignity. He believed in leaving things better than he found them and to put the needs of others before his own.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Hornbeck United Methodist Church or to the Prewitt's Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Published in American Press on July 25, 2019