Walter Sanford Richards, 70, left this life and entered into his eternal reward Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was a native of Southwest Louisiana and a Minister of the Gospel. Walter was proud to serve his country as a Veteran of the United States Army. Hss passions were people and home Bible Studies. Walter found great joy in outreach ministry. Family was always important to him; one of the last messages he preached was on Family. He also enjoyed fishing and attempting golf with his sons.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Katherine Robinson Richards, of Vinton; four children, Katrina Richards Mills and husband John "TJ" Mills of West Virginia, Alison Richards Foster and husband Jeremy of Kinder, Scott Richards of Lake Charles and John Richards of Vinton; five grandchildren, Brett Dulin, Jordan Loria, Elijah Foster, Hannah Foster and Chloe` Richards; sister Doris Alexander of Dequincy; and brother, Bill Richards of Lake Charles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Warren Richards and Mattie Stephens Richards; five siblings, Betty Richards, Sam Richards, Joanne Covert, Judy Richards and Bobby Ray Richards.
A Celebration of his life will be held 11AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Breath of Life Ministries, 3700 Proctor St, Port Arthur, TX. Burial will follow at 2:30PM in Big Woods Cemetery of Edgerly, LA. Visitation will be held at the church 6 - 9PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 and resume Saturday, 10:30 until time of service. Services have been entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Williams Florist 409-962-4489 located in Groves, Texas will deliver to the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 2, 2020