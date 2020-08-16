Walter Terrell "Terry" Collins, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2020 at his home in Lake Charles, La.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas to Walter Terrell "Rip" Collins and Patrice Fagan "Nannie" Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Huval Collins; four children, Alicia Stanley (Chad), Terrell Collins (Michelle); Alexandra and Christian Collins; and grandchildren, Elena, Ella, and Ethan Stanley, Tanner, Thomas, and Tyler Collins. Terry is also survived by his siblings, Patsi Prince, Peggy Johnson, and Stevie Collins.
Funeral mass for Terry will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Harbor Hospice and a heartfelt thank you to his beloved caregivers, Terrell Collins, Charlotte Baudoin, Barbara Goodman and Mariossa Simon, whose devoted love and care will be eternally remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Foundation at alzfdn.org.