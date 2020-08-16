1/1
Walter Terrell "Terry" Collins Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter Terrell "Terry" Collins, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2020 at his home in Lake Charles, La.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas to Walter Terrell "Rip" Collins and Patrice Fagan "Nannie" Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Huval Collins; four children, Alicia Stanley (Chad), Terrell Collins (Michelle); Alexandra and Christian Collins; and grandchildren, Elena, Ella, and Ethan Stanley, Tanner, Thomas, and Tyler Collins. Terry is also survived by his siblings, Patsi Prince, Peggy Johnson, and Stevie Collins.
Funeral mass for Terry will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Harbor Hospice and a heartfelt thank you to his beloved caregivers, Terrell Collins, Charlotte Baudoin, Barbara Goodman and Mariossa Simon, whose devoted love and care will be eternally remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Foundation at alzfdn.org.

Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 15, 2020
Chris I’m so sorry for your loss of the passing of your husband. Praying for strength, peace, and comfort during these painful times. May God’s Love and Grace be with you and your family.
Paula LeBert-Gallier
Friend
August 15, 2020
I have fond memories with Terry and Chris during our college days at McNeese. I’m so happy that we connected again after so many years and loved spending time together. Enjoy your forever home, Terry.
Lisa Harvey
Friend
August 15, 2020
Terry was a very good man and fellow worker at CITGO. I worked with him before he started Collin's Toyota and after he came back to CITGO. I worked in Central East with him until he retired. Sorry to hear of the loss and prayers going out to his family. "R.I. P". Terry.
BILLY ELLIS
Coworker
August 14, 2020
What a great guy. Loved and respected by all. You will be missed my Kappa Alpha brother.
Dennis Donald
Friend
August 14, 2020
Peggy and Patsy my prayers go to you both. Did not really get the chance to know Terry! His Faith in GOD is evident. Prayers to the family! ✝
Rosalind Ruckstuhl
Friend
August 14, 2020
Terry was a sweet, wonderful guy with the kindest smile. He loved Christ and his family so deeply. He will be missed.
Jeri Kirkpatrick
Friend
August 14, 2020
RIP Mr Terry
Jared Tate
August 14, 2020
I was a fellow graduate with Terry at LCHS. He was one of just a few friends I had during high school. He was so friendly and seemed to always to be happy. I also knew him well at CITGO where I also worked throughout my career. I am so sorry for his loss in a world that needs more like him.
Jerry Sanders
August 14, 2020
work together at citgo
James Broussard
Coworker
August 14, 2020
Terry was a GREAT guy RIP! prayers for the family!
Tony Perot
Friend
