Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Wanda Geraldine Cunningham


1946 - 2020
Wanda Geraldine Cunningham Obituary
Wanda Geraldine Cunningham, 73, of Moss Bluff, La., returned home on Jan. 13, 2020.
Wanda was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to David and Wanda Cole. She was a life long resident of Southwest Louisiana and a graduate of Lake Charles High School, Class of 1963.
She was a proud mother to her two daughters, welcoming April in 1968 and Trina in 1970. When she was not taking care of her children she often enjoyed painting and the occasional outing to enjoy Roller Skating.
She was a member of Gillis First Baptist Church.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, April (Clifton Sr.) Reid, Trina Watson; four grandchildren, Brittany Willis, Clifton Reid Jr., William Watson, Kanaan Watson; and one great-grandchild, Romelzy Crew.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with visitation resuming at 8 a.m. on Friday. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. and will be officiated by Brother Glenn George.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020
