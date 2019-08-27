|
Wanda Jacqueline Campbell Pousson Campise
Born Feb. 6, 1931, in Alto, Texas, to parents Elwood C. Campbell and Emma Rhodes Campbell, "Jackie" lived a fruitful life. She left this life on the evening of August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, Jackie worked a variety of jobs, including Cameron Telephone Company, for most of her life. She is survived by one brother, Grady Allen See (Mercedes) of Miami, Fla.
Gifted with a healthy work ethic, she managed to raise six children: Tesa Pace of Lake Charles, Joe Michael (Polly) Pousson of Sulphur, Jim (Jeanie) Pousson of Moss Bluff, John (Debbie) Pousson of Littleton, Colo., Joel Pousson of Beaumont, Texas, and Connie Campise Browning of Beaumont, Texas. Her children gave her six grandsons: Clint and Case Pousson, Trevor and Tyler Pousson, Lance and Beau Browning. Jackie passed away with four great-grandchildren: Lane, Braylin, Harper, and Marlow.
In her life, Jackie never met a stranger, as she was a brilliant conversationalist. She could talk to anyone about anything, because she was a lifelong learner. Her intellectual curiosity accounts for the Tree of Knowledge in her living room, on which hang 19 tassels and two sets of dog tags, all from her children and grandchildren's graduations.
On holidays, everyone looked forward to sharing a communion of her homemade bread, which was made with so much love. Always the optimist, if she was asked, "How are you?" she would answer, "I'm fine as cat hair!" In every situation, Jackie saw the opportunity in any complication, and in every person's talent. Additionally, she was always ready to help anyone in need.
Special thanks go out to the angels at Best Care Hospice of Beaumont, Texas, and Oakwood Nursing Home in Vidor, Texas. Jackie's humor appeared even as she neared the finish line. When nurse Caroline greeted her with, "How are you feeling , Jackie?" She quipped, "With both hands."
As a testament to her generosity, Jackie willed her body to UTMB Galveston because she commented that she wanted to "create doctors."
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in American Press on Aug. 27, 2019