Wanda Joyce Fontenot, 82, of Roanoke, La passed away April 10, 2020, in Jennings, La.
Wanda Joyce was a graduate of Kinder High School, class 1956, retired teacher aid from Allen Parish School Board after 20 years where she loved working with the children and kept the basketball books for Kinder High School for many years. She also worked for 15 years as a dealer at Coushatta Casino, she enjoyed visiting while dealing and never met anyone she could not visit with. Wanda loved her family and spending her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory her son Michael David Fontenot and wife Christi (Denison) of Roanoke; sister, Lois Cormier of Kinder; three grandchildren, Traci Fontenot, Brett Fontenot, and Kaylee Fontenot; three great-grandchildren, Hagen Leger, Kase Leger, and Madden Leger.
Wanda is preceded in death by her late husband of 50 years of marriage, David Fontenot. Two brothers Burton Fruge and JW Fruge and four sisters Dorothy Duhon, Annie May Fruge, Inez Manuel, and Ethel Fontenot.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Reed Funeral Home. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020