It's with the greatest of regret that the McDonald family announces the passing of our mother, Wanda Joyce (Brown) McDonald.

Born in 1932 and raised in Westlake; she was one of seven children born to Selma and Freeman Brown. Married to our father Robert Lee McDonald in 1949, they spent nearly 70 years together until our fathers passing in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee McDonald Sr.; eldest son, Robert Lee McDonald II; sister, Barbra Jean (Brown) Fletcher; brother, Donald Lee Brown; brother, John Allen Brown and brother Glen Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Joyce (McDonald) Pruitt; son, Daniel Keith McDonald; son, Shawn Lowell McDonald; brother, Ronald Brown; brother, Curtis Brown; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Service will held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Family viewing will start at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. friends of the family are welcome. A short service will start at 11:30 a.m. and we will proceed to the interment in Lake Arthur around noon. All who are interested in attending are welcome. Masks are not required but the funeral home will provide one for you if you'd like.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store