Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Louise Almany Alexander will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Family Place Church, Reeves, with the Reverends Gordon Alexander and Glenn Ducharme officiating. Interment will follow in Creel Memorial Gardens, Reeves, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Kinder.
Mrs. Alexander, 88, of Reeves, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in her residence.
Wanda retired as a certified dietary manager for Allen Parish Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Reeves Bible Church and she loved auctions, garage sales and playing games, especially dominos, with her family. She also loved working outdoors with her John Deere mower.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elmer "Cobb" Alexander; her parents, Earl and Annie Almany; two brothers, Butch Almany and Earl Almany Jr.; and one sister, Earline Baggett.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include one son, James Alexander and his wife, Sharon, of Reeves; two daughters, Louise King and her husband, Eddie, of Reeves, Brenda Cauthron, of Reeves; two brothers, Harry Almany, of Cleveland, Texas, Sammy Almany and his wife, Jeanne, of Nacogdoches, Texas; three sisters, Glenda Lantrip, of Sugarland, Texas, Pat Almany, of Nacogdoches, Texas, Rita Kingrey and her husband, Larry, of Nacogdoches, Texas; five grandchildren, Roy Cauthron and his wife, Melissa, Steven Cauthron and his wife, Natalia, Glen Bruce and his wife, Nicole, Tiffany Huie and her husband, Dave, Bethany Bush and her husband, Nathan; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Kinder on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Family Place Church, Reeves until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Ms. Wanda to Creel Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019