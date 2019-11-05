|
|
Wanda Louise Duhon, 76, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at The Guardian House in Lake Charles. She was born to her late parents, Ozene and Lucille Moore on Oct. 29, 1943, in Lake Arthur, La. She was a parishioner of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, making fudge and sweet dough pies. Her specialty was rice and gravy. She lived her entire life serving her spouse, children, and the neighborhood kids. She was a prankster and always had people laughing. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren so much.
She is survived by her children, Denise Manuel (Ric) of Moss Bluff, Dennis R. Duhon of Lake Charles, Mary Nixon (David) of Moss Bluff, and Dana Oliver (Jeremy) of Moss Bluff; son-in-law, David Grove of Ragley; two brothers, Tim Moore (Mildred) of Lake Charles, Danny Moore (Marie) of Moss Bluff; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Plaisance (Darrell); 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Ray Duhon; one daughter, Tamra Grove; and her sister, Lois Manuel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church of Moss Bluff on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Aubrey Guilbeau as Celebrant and Monsignor Charles Dubois as the Co-Celebrant. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Theodore Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 5, 2019