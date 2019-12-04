|
|
Wanda Louise McGee, 69, of Westlake, returned home on Dec. 2, 2019.
Wanda was born on Jan. 1, 1950, to Oliver and Lozie Dear in Lake Charles, La., and was a graduate of Westlake High School, Class of 1968. After high school she enrolled in Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Okla., earning a Batchelors degree in Math. After college she began teaching, her life's work in Oklahoma City and in 1975 she welcomed her first child, Michelle. In 1977 she relocated to Louisiana, spreading the love of God's word, and welcoming two more children, Tonya in 1980 and Jason in 1981.
In 1985 she married, Edward McGee, the love of her life who had asked her for coffee, even though he disliked it. Wanda fell in love with Edward because of his giving and selfless heart; as he adopted her children and together they lived and raised them in Reeves.
Wanda will best be remembered for her love of family; she was a dedicated mother, always involved in her children's education and sports. She volunteered as the videographer for the high school basketball team. She also enjoyed creating the fashions to be worn by her children when they were members of Krewe of Adonis. Secondly to her children, she enjoyed teaching and education; she proudly held positions as a Hospital Home Bound Teacher, Special Education and a "Project Read" mentor in Allen, Calcasieu and Cameron Parish. As a teacher, she led by example, never shying away from furthering her education. In 2006, she happily graduated from "mom" to "maw maw," often taking advantage of the trips to see her "babies."
Those left to carry on her love of family are her children, Michelle (Krystal) Ganz, Tonya (Walter) Hunt, Jason (Rachel) McGee; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eddie and Evin; two sisters, Patricia (Roger) Quinn, Brenda "I the baby" (Wallace) Johnson; a brother, John (Debbie) Dear.
Those who welcomed her home were her parents; her husband of 23 years, Edward; two sisters, Jaraldeen "Jerry" Ferguson, Ida Faye Dear; and a brother, Roy Dear.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home, Chapel of Lilies. Visitation will resume Friday at 9 a.m. till time of service, rosary to be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Funeral service will be led by Father Guilbeau beginning at 1:30. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Hemphill Star Cemetery in Boyce, La.
In staying with Wanda's and Edwards giving nature; the family would like to give the option to Adopt a family for Christmas or make a charitable donation to "The Potter's House."
You are invited to share a favorite memory, photo or short video to: www.mem.com/08946864
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019