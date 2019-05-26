Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Vinton for Wanda Mae Frederick, 79, who passed away surrounded by her loved ones at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Harbor Hospice House of Lake Charles.

Wanda Mae Frederick was a great mother, sister, wife, companion and friend til the end. She will be remembered by her infectious smile and willingness to always take care of those in need even when she was at her worst. Wanda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with everyone listening to music played by her sons and family. She was a person who spoke her mind and wasrespected by so many.

Rev. Carlos Garcia of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate the funeral Mass. Burial will follow in Niblett's Bluff Cemetery. The family requests visiting hours to be held from 11 a.m.-9 .m. Sunday in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton and from 8-10:45 a.m. Monday. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wanda Frederick was survived by her loving companion, Tim Crochet; her three sons, Chester Joseph Frederick of Vinton, Robert "Bob" Frederick of Groves, Texas, and "Shane" Frederick and his spouse, Walter Campos of Pearland, Texas; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Jimmy Monceaux of Sulphur and Harold Monceaux and wife, Donn of Glenmora, La.; and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mary Monceaux of Vinton; her husband, Wilton Frederick; and her son, Wilton Joseph Frederick Jr.; her brothers, Clyde, Roy, Marcie "Junior," Lawrence, Donald, Lovelace, Dallas "Tiny," George; and her sister, Betty Miller.

Pallbearers will be Robert "Bob" Frederick, Jimmy Monceaux, Harold Monceaux, Shane Frederick, Chris Sonnier and Darrell Miller. Published in American Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary