Wanda Marie Romero

Wanda Marie Romero Obituary
Wanda Marie Romero, 64, a resident of Sulphur, passed from this life on March 18, 2020, in a Lafayette Hospital.
Wanda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a kind, compassionate and generous lady who gave to all in need. She will be remembered for her strong will and tenacity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marie Clement Croker; and sister, Odelia Dowling.
Wanda leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Gerri Taylor and husband Justin, Joey Cusimano and wife Thai, and Cody Romero; six grandchildren, Hailee, Carolyn, Triston, Charlease, Chance and Jo-Jo; four great-grandchildren; sister, Claudia Marshall husband Randy; brothers, Dallas Swire and wife Barbara, Watson Beard and wife Pam, and Ernest Clement and wife Dianne.
Mrs. Romero's services will be held privately and cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020
