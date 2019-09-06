|
|
Wanda Sue Terwilliger, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native of Tyler, Texas, and had been a resident of Lake Charles for 49 years, moving from New Orleans. She was a member of Tom Hebert Road Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Wanda enjoyed painting, quilting, crocheting, embroidery and reading.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Picard and husband Russell of Lake Charles; her siblings, Patsy Ruth Hall, Janet Anderson, Diane Roberts and Allen Terwilliger, all of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy P. Terwilliger; her mother, Ruth Palmer Smith; her sister, Betty Joann Clark; and a sister-in-law, Kay Terwilliger.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Chris Fuselier will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019