Wanita Cecil Bartie Harrison, 84, was born March 23, 1935, to the late Lovenia Mary Bishop and Bryant Tilman Bartie of Creole, La. Wanita realized at a very early age the importance of obtaining an education. Having picked cotton in the blistering heat in Creole was motivation enough for her to stay focused on rising above the meager quality of life of a poor share-croppers daughter. She was baptized at the age of 12 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cameron were she partook in many youth ministries. Once she reached the 10th grade the Cameron Consolidated School was not certified to educate African American children past their sophomore year. Being the determined young lady she was Wanita moved to Houston, Texas and graduated from the highly respected Phillis Wheatley High School within one year. She graduated in the top 10 percent of her class in 1952. After graduation from high school she met and married Lee J. Harrison from Grand Chenier on June 24 of the same year. With much ambition to achieve a college education she enrolled at Grambling College in which she attended for 2 years. After her tenure at Grambling she returned to Cameron Parish to start a family. Still a determined young female to obtain a higher education she enrolled at McNeese in Lake Charles and received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Secondary Education in August 1963. Upon graduation Wanita became a full time instructor for the Cameron Parish School Board at the Audrey Memorial High School where she taught biology and chemistry. Brown vs. the Board of Education of Topeka ruled racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional which forced the closing of Audrey Memorial High School and Wanita was reassigned to the South Cameron High School. She later received her Masters of Education in Administration and Supervision, with a minor in Biology, from McNeese State University in the summer of 1972. A very ambitious lady she supported her husband Lee J. Harrison unconditionally keeping financial records for Harrison Production Services, Inc. She and her husband Lee converted to Catholicism were they became members of the St. Eugene Catholic Church. While at St. Eugene she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine classes, was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the church choir and an Intermittent Lector. Wanita was a reporter for the Cameron Pilot for many years. She also touched the lives of many students in lower Cameron Parish for 33 years, exponentially; until her retirement from the school system in May of 1995. Once Hurricane Rita ravaged the Cameron coastline Sept. 24, 2005, she and her husband Lee relocated to Lake Charles. They eventually became faithful members of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and later the St. Martin de Porres Catholic Parish. Wanita leaves to cherish her memory three sons Dr. Gregory O. Harrison (Suzanne) of Cobden, Ill.; Marlon V. Harrison, Attorney (Renza) of Baton Rouge; Dexter G. Harrison, CPA, CGMA, MBA (Tere) of Richmond, Texas; a step-son MacArthur Dozier (Delores) of Lake Charles; three sisters Mary Cockrell of Lake Charles; Lillie Jackson (Jack) of Greensboro, N.C.; Lorena Turner of Baton Rouge; Bryant Bartie Jr. of Lake Charles and Walter Bartie (Alfredia) of Willard, N.C. She is the proud grandmother of Rian (Jazz), Michael, Chloe and Cristen Harrison; a step-granddaughter Wendy Hariston; two great step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Wanita's motivation and ambition propelled her to new horizons attaining academic excellence; sharing her knowledge, wisdom, and lessens for living for 33 years in and out of the classroom. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and former students. Visitation will be held at the St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. followed by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and mass will begin at 11 a.m.
