Wanita Marie Bourque Courmier, 70, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home. Wanita was born Nov. 4, 1948.

Anyone who knew her, knew that she loved the outdoors and loved a well manicured yard. Her beautiful roses were something that she was proud of as well as her love for cooking.

She was preceded in death by her father of her children, John Paul Bourque; parents, Loudice and Eldine Trahan Breaux; a brother, Robert Lee Breaux; sister, Murilla Mae Daigle; and a sister, Linda Newman.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her son, Michael "Wade" Bourque and wife, Nicole of Iowa, La.; daughter, Tina Marie Cornetto of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Brittney Byrley and husband, Matthew, Pepper Bourque, John Paul Vincent and wife, Heather, and Alicia Zelaya and husband, Ever; six great-grandchildren, Eli, Brody, Beau, Alex, Raylan ,and one on the way; brother, Wallace Breaux of Gonzales, La; sister, Joyce Trout of Sulphur; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Gonzales, La. where she will be laid to rest by her late husband and father of her children. Published in American Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary